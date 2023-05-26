Friday, Michael Brosseau and the Milwaukee Brewers play the San Francisco Giants and Alex Wood, with the first pitch at 8:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since May 26, when he went 0-for-1 against the Astros.

Michael Brosseau Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Wood

Alex Wood TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Michael Brosseau At The Plate

Brosseau is batting .226 with two doubles, four home runs and four walks.

This season, Brosseau has totaled at least one hit in 12 of 23 games (52.2%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in 17.4% of his games in 2023, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.

In six games this season, Brosseau has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in four games this season (17.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Michael Brosseau Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 8 .241 AVG .200 .241 OBP .310 .345 SLG .520 1 XBH 4 1 HR 2 1 RBI 6 7/0 K/BB 6/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 11 GP 12 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (41.7%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (16.7%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

