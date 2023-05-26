Owen Miller -- with a slugging percentage of .684 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Wood on the hill, on May 26 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Giants Starter: Alex Wood
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Owen Miller At The Plate

  • Miller is hitting .333 with nine doubles, four home runs and four walks.
  • Miller has gotten a hit in 26 of 33 games this season (78.8%), including seven multi-hit games (21.2%).
  • He has hit a long ball in four games this season (12.1%), leaving the park in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 10 games this year, Miller has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least once 13 times this year (39.4%), including three games with multiple runs (9.1%).

Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 10
.241 AVG .345
.313 OBP .333
.276 SLG .414
1 XBH 2
0 HR 0
2 RBI 3
4/3 K/BB 4/0
1 SB 2
Home Away
17 GP 16
12 (70.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (87.5%)
2 (11.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (31.3%)
8 (47.1%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (31.3%)
3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.3%)
6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (25.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants' 4.21 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (60 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Wood gets the start for the Giants, his sixth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 4.05 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, the lefty went 4 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • In six games this season, the 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.05, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .259 against him.
