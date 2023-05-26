William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Giants - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
On Friday, William Contreras (.286 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points below season-long percentage) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Wood. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Astros.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Giants Starter: Alex Wood
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras has eight doubles, four home runs and 18 walks while batting .248.
- Contreras has picked up a hit in 68.4% of his 38 games this season, with at least two hits in 15.8% of those games.
- Looking at the 38 games he has played this year, he's went deep in four of them (10.5%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In nine games this year (23.7%), Contreras has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (10.5%) he had two or more.
- He has scored in 15 games this year (39.5%), but has had no multi-run games.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|15
|.275
|AVG
|.278
|.351
|OBP
|.361
|.471
|SLG
|.389
|6
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|6
|10/6
|K/BB
|12/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|20
|12 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (70.0%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (15.0%)
|8 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (35.0%)
|2 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (10.0%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (25.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 9.0 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Giants have a 4.21 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow 60 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Wood makes the start for the Giants, his sixth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 4.05 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the lefty tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.05, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .259 against him.
