The Charles Schwab Challenge is underway, and Andrew Putnam is currently in third place with a score of -4.

Looking to place a wager on Andrew Putnam at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Andrew Putnam Insights

Over his last 11 rounds, Putnam has shot better than par on six occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 11 rounds.

Over his last 11 rounds, Putnam has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

Putnam has finished in the top five in one of his past five appearances.

He has made the cut in three of his past five tournaments.

In his past five tournaments, Putnam has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 31 26 -7 267 0 23 4 4 $3.2M

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

Putnam has two top-five finishes in his past six appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been 10th.

Putnam has four made cuts in his past six appearances at this tournament.

Putnam finished third when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

Colonial Country Club measures 7,209 yards for this tournament, 88 below the average course on the PGA Tour in the past year (7,297).

The average course Putnam has played in the past year (7,278 yards) is 69 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,209).

Putnam's Last Time Out

Putnam was relatively mediocre over the eight par-3 holes at the PGA Championship, averaging 3.13 strokes to finish in the 50th percentile of competitors.

His 4.25-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the PGA Championship placed him in the 37th percentile.

Putnam shot better than 65% of the golfers at the PGA Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.96.

Putnam carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the PGA Championship, worse than the field average of 1.3.

On the eight par-3s at the PGA Championship, Putnam recorded two bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.8).

Putnam's two birdies or better on the 24 par-4s at the PGA Championship were less than the field average (4.5).

In that most recent competition, Putnam's performance on the 24 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (the field's average was worse, at 9.7).

Putnam finished the PGA Championship with a birdie or better on two of the four par-5s, bettering the field's average of 1.3.

On the four par-5s at the PGA Championship, Putnam recorded the same amount of bogeys or worse (one) as the field average.

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

70 / 7,209 yards
Putnam Odds to Win: +2200

All statistics in this article reflect Putnam's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

