Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers will meet Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants on Saturday at American Family Field, at 4:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Brewers vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers rank 12th in MLB play with 62 total home runs.

Milwaukee's .386 slugging percentage is 23rd in baseball.

The Brewers have the 22nd-ranked batting average in the majors (.234).

Milwaukee is the 25th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging four runs per game (206 total).

The Brewers rank 24th in MLB with a .308 on-base percentage.

The Brewers strike out 9.2 times per game, the fifth-worst mark in MLB.

Milwaukee's pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Milwaukee has the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.15).

The Brewers have the 15th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.303).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Corbin Burnes (4-4) takes the mound for the Brewers in his 11th start of the season. He has a 3.97 ERA in 56 2/3 innings pitched, with 51 strikeouts.

The righty last pitched on Monday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Burnes has recorded five quality starts this season.

Burnes will look to build on a nine-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 innings per outing).

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 5/22/2023 Astros L 12-2 Home Corbin Burnes Cristian Javier 5/23/2023 Astros W 6-0 Home Colin Rea J.P. France 5/24/2023 Astros W 4-0 Home Adrian Houser Brandon Bielak 5/25/2023 Giants L 5-0 Home Julio Teheran Scott Alexander 5/26/2023 Giants L 15-1 Home Freddy Peralta Alex Wood 5/27/2023 Giants - Home Corbin Burnes Logan Webb 5/28/2023 Giants - Home Colin Rea Alex Cobb 5/30/2023 Blue Jays - Away Adrian Houser Yusei Kikuchi 5/31/2023 Blue Jays - Away - Alek Manoah 6/1/2023 Blue Jays - Away Freddy Peralta Kevin Gausman 6/2/2023 Reds - Away Corbin Burnes Brandon Williamson

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.