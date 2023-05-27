Player prop betting options for Christian Yelich, Thairo Estrada and others are available in the Milwaukee Brewers-San Francisco Giants matchup at American Family Field on Saturday, starting at 4:10 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Giants Game Info

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to Watch on TV: BSWI

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Corbin Burnes Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Burnes Stats

Corbin Burnes (4-4) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his 11th start of the season.

He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

Burnes will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 28-year-old's 3.97 ERA ranks 41st, 1.218 WHIP ranks 37th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 42nd.

Burnes Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Astros May. 22 5.0 7 5 5 5 2 at Cardinals May. 17 6.0 8 3 3 7 1 vs. Royals May. 12 6.0 2 0 0 7 4 at Giants May. 5 6.0 4 5 2 5 3 vs. Angels Apr. 29 6.0 5 1 1 5 1

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has seven doubles, seven home runs, 19 walks and 24 RBI (46 total hits). He's also swiped 10 bases.

He has a slash line of .257/.338/.413 on the season.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants May. 26 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants May. 25 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Astros May. 24 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Astros May. 23 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros May. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Rowdy Tellez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Tellez Stats

Rowdy Tellez has recorded 38 hits with four doubles, 12 home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 26 runs.

He has a slash line of .259/.347/.531 so far this year.

Tellez has picked up a hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .400 with two home runs, two walks and three RBI.

Tellez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Giants May. 25 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Astros May. 24 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Astros May. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Astros May. 22 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 at Rays May. 21 1-for-2 1 1 2 4

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Thairo Estrada Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Estrada Stats

Estrada has 58 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, six home runs, nine walks and 17 RBI. He's also stolen 13 bases.

He's slashing .301/.345/.466 so far this season.

Estrada Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers May. 25 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 1 at Twins May. 24 2-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 at Twins May. 23 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Marlins May. 21 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Marlins May. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1

