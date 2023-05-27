The Milwaukee Brewers (27-24) square off against the San Francisco Giants (26-25) on Saturday at American Family Field, at 4:10 PM ET.

The probable pitchers are Corbin Burnes (4-4) for the Brewers and Logan Webb (3-5) for the Giants.

Brewers vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

4:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Burnes - MIL (4-4, 3.97 ERA) vs Webb - SF (3-5, 3.32 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Corbin Burnes

The Brewers' Burnes (4-4) will make his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs in five innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the Houston Astros.

The 28-year-old has pitched in 10 games this season with an ERA of 3.97, a 2.43 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.218.

He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

Burnes has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Corbin Burnes vs. Giants

The Giants are batting .245 this season, 17th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .418 (12th in the league) with 71 home runs.

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Giants in one game, and they have gone 4-for-22 with a home run and two RBI over six innings.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Webb

Webb (3-5 with a 3.32 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his 11th of the season.

In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while surrendering four hits.

The 26-year-old has a 3.32 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings over 10 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .248 to his opponents.

Webb is seeking his seventh quality start in a row.

Webb is seeking his 11th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.5 innings per start.

This season, the 26-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.32), 26th in WHIP (1.123), and 30th in K/9 (9) among pitchers who qualify.

