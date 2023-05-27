Following the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge, Chad Ramey is in 10th place at -4.

Looking to place a bet on Chad Ramey at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Chad Ramey Insights

Ramey has finished below par on seven occasions, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 13 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 13 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 13 rounds, Ramey has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

In his past five appearances, Ramey's average finish has been 36th.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five events, Ramey has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Ramey has qualified for the weekend three times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 44 -3 262 0 11 0 0 $659,675

Sign up today for DraftKings and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

Ramey has had an average finish of 25th with a personal best of 22nd at this tournament.

Ramey has made the cut in each of his last two trips to this event.

Ramey finished 22nd in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

Colonial Country Club measures 7,209 yards for this tournament, 90 below the average course on the PGA Tour in the past year (7,299).

The courses that Ramey has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,250 yards, while Colonial Country Club will be at 7,209 yards this week.

Ramey's Last Time Out

Ramey was in the 76th percentile on par 3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.89 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the AT&T Byron Nelson, which was good enough to place him in the 69th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.93).

On the 12 par-5 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Ramey shot better than just 17% of the golfers (averaging 4.67 strokes).

Ramey recorded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, better than the field average of 1.7.

On the 16 par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Ramey carded two bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.8).

Ramey had more birdies or better (eight) than the tournament average of 6.8 on the 44 par-4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

At that most recent competition, Ramey carded a bogey or worse on three of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 4.5).

Ramey finished the AT&T Byron Nelson recording a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.9 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Ramey recorded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (0.4).

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

70 / 7,209 yards Ramey Odds to Win: +25000 (Bet now with DraftKings!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Ramey's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.