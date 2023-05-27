Christian Yelich -- hitting .265 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the mound, on May 27 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Giants.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Yelich? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich leads Milwaukee with a slugging percentage of .413, fueled by 14 extra-base hits.

Yelich has gotten at least one hit in 62.5% of his games this year (30 of 48), with multiple hits 13 times (27.1%).

He has hit a home run in 12.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Yelich has picked up an RBI in 16 games this season (33.3%), with more than one RBI in seven of those contests (14.6%).

In 47.9% of his games this year (23 of 48), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (22.9%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 19 .220 AVG .253 .333 OBP .314 .288 SLG .405 2 XBH 6 1 HR 3 8 RBI 8 16/8 K/BB 21/7 3 SB 4 Home Away 25 GP 23 16 (64.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (60.9%) 6 (24.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (30.4%) 13 (52.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (43.5%) 3 (12.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.0%) 10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (26.1%)

Giants Pitching Rankings