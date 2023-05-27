Saturday's game between the St. Louis Cardinals (23-30) and Cleveland Guardians (22-28) going head to head at Progressive Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Cardinals, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:15 PM ET on May 27.

The probable pitchers are Tanner Bibee (1-1) for the Guardians and Jack Flaherty (3-4) for the Cardinals.

Guardians vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: FOX

Guardians vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Cardinals 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Guardians Performance Insights

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 2-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Guardians have a record of 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Guardians have won 14 out of the 29 games, or 48.3%, in which they've been favored.

This season Cleveland has won 14 of its 29 games, or 48.3%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Guardians.

Cleveland has scored the fewest runs in the majors this season with just 173 (3.5 per game).

The Guardians have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.

Cardinals Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 2-2.

In its previous 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Cardinals have failed to cover the runline in any of their last 10 games (one of those games had a spread).

The Cardinals have been victorious in nine, or 42.9%, of the 21 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, St. Louis has come away with a win seven times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

The offense for St. Louis is No. 5 in MLB, scoring five runs per game (266 total runs).

Cardinals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.34 ERA this year, which ranks 17th in MLB.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup May 21 @ Mets L 2-1 Shane Bieber vs Justin Verlander May 22 White Sox W 3-0 Hunter Gaddis vs Jimmy Lambert May 23 White Sox L 4-2 Logan Allen vs Dylan Cease May 24 White Sox L 6-0 Cal Quantrill vs Michael Kopech May 26 Cardinals W 4-3 Shane Bieber vs Matthew Liberatore May 27 Cardinals - Tanner Bibee vs Jack Flaherty May 28 Cardinals - Hunter Gaddis vs Jordan Montgomery May 29 @ Orioles - Logan Allen vs Tyler Wells May 30 @ Orioles - Cal Quantrill vs Kyle Gibson May 31 @ Orioles - Shane Bieber vs Grayson Rodriguez June 1 @ Twins - Tanner Bibee vs Pablo Lopez

Cardinals Schedule