On Saturday, Jesse Winker (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points below season-long percentage) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Giants.

Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jesse Winker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jesse Winker At The Plate

Winker has three doubles and 15 walks while hitting .212.

In 44.7% of his 38 games this season, Winker has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

He has not hit a long ball in his 38 games this year.

Winker has driven in a run in eight games this year (21.1%), including four games with more than one RBI (10.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 11 of 38 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 11 .179 AVG .286 .333 OBP .381 .231 SLG .314 2 XBH 1 0 HR 0 5 RBI 7 8/7 K/BB 11/5 0 SB 0 Home Away 21 GP 17 7 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (58.8%) 1 (4.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (23.5%) 7 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (23.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (29.4%)

Giants Pitching Rankings