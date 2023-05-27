The Milwaukee Brewers, including Michael Brosseau (.304 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starting pitcher Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at American Family Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Michael Brosseau Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field

Giants Starter: Logan Webb

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Read More About This Game

Michael Brosseau At The Plate

Brosseau is batting .227 with two doubles, four home runs and four walks.

This year, Brosseau has posted at least one hit in 13 of 24 games (54.2%), and had multiple hits twice.

In four games this season, he has hit a long ball (16.7%, and 5.7% of his trips to the dish).

In six games this year, Brosseau has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in four of 24 games so far this year.

Michael Brosseau Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 8 .241 AVG .200 .241 OBP .310 .345 SLG .520 1 XBH 4 1 HR 2 1 RBI 6 7/0 K/BB 6/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 12 GP 12 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (41.7%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (16.7%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

