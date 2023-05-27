The Charles Schwab Challenge is underway, and Michael Kim is currently in seventh place with a score of -3.

Looking to bet on Michael Kim at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Michael Kim Insights

Kim has finished below par on 11 occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 15 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 15 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Kim has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

Kim has finished in the top 10 in two of his past five appearances.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut four times.

Kim has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of his past five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 26 -7 261 0 12 1 4 $1.4M

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

Kim has one top-10 finish in his past four appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 24th.

Kim has two made cuts in his past four appearances at this tournament.

Kim finished seventh on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,297 yards in the past year, while Colonial Country Club is set for 7,209 yards.

Kim will take to the 7,209-yard course this week at Colonial Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,289 yards during the past year.

Kim's Last Time Out

Kim was good on the eight par-3 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 76th percentile of the field.

His 4.00-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson ranked in the 34th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.93).

Kim was better than only 1% of the competitors at the AT&T Byron Nelson on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 5.33 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.47.

Kim fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson (the tournament average was 1.7).

On the eight par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Kim did not have a bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.8).

Kim's three birdies or better on par-4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson were less than the tournament average of 6.8.

In that most recent outing, Kim had a bogey or worse on three of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 4.5).

Kim finished the AT&T Byron Nelson with a birdie or better on one of six par-5s, less than the field average, 4.9.

On the six par-5s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Kim carded more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (0.4).

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Kim's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

