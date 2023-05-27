Owen Miller Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Giants - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Owen Miller and his .625 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at American Family Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Giants.
Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Owen Miller At The Plate
- Miller is hitting .324 with nine doubles, four home runs and five walks.
- In 26 of 34 games this season (76.5%) Miller has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (20.6%).
- He has homered in 11.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Miller has driven in a run in 10 games this season (29.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in 13 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|10
|.241
|AVG
|.345
|.313
|OBP
|.333
|.276
|SLG
|.414
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|3
|4/3
|K/BB
|4/0
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|16
|12 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (87.5%)
|2 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (31.3%)
|8 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (31.3%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.3%)
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (25.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants' 4.15 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow 60 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Webb (3-5 with a 3.32 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his 11th of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old's 3.32 ERA ranks 28th, 1.123 WHIP ranks 26th, and 9 K/9 ranks 30th.
