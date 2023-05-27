The Milwaukee Brewers, including Owen Miller and his .625 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at American Family Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Giants Starter: Logan Webb
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Read More About This Game

Owen Miller At The Plate

  • Miller is hitting .324 with nine doubles, four home runs and five walks.
  • In 26 of 34 games this season (76.5%) Miller has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (20.6%).
  • He has homered in 11.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Miller has driven in a run in 10 games this season (29.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored a run in 13 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 10
.241 AVG .345
.313 OBP .333
.276 SLG .414
1 XBH 2
0 HR 0
2 RBI 3
4/3 K/BB 4/0
1 SB 2
Home Away
18 GP 16
12 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (87.5%)
2 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (31.3%)
8 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (31.3%)
3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.3%)
6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (25.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants' 4.15 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to allow 60 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
  • Webb (3-5 with a 3.32 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his 11th of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old's 3.32 ERA ranks 28th, 1.123 WHIP ranks 26th, and 9 K/9 ranks 30th.
