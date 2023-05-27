After batting .171 with two home runs, four walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Victor Caratini and the Milwaukee Brewers face the San Francisco Giants (who will start Logan Webb) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo!

Logan Webb

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Victor Caratini At The Plate

Caratini has two home runs and seven walks while hitting .220.

Caratini has gotten at least one hit in 47.1% of his games this season (eight of 17), with at least two hits three times (17.6%).

He has gone deep in two of 17 games played this season, and in 3% of his plate appearances.

In five games this year, Caratini has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in five of 17 games so far this season.

Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 .235 AVG .348 .435 OBP .400 .588 SLG .348 2 XBH 0 2 HR 0 4 RBI 2 3/6 K/BB 5/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 9 GP 8 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

