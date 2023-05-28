Sunday's contest at American Family Field has the Milwaukee Brewers (27-25) matching up with the San Francisco Giants (27-25) at 2:10 PM ET (on May 28). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 victory for the Brewers, so expect a tight matchup.

The probable starters are Alex Cobb (4-1) for the Giants and Colin Rea (1-3) for the Brewers.

Brewers vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Brewers vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Brewers 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 2-5 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Brewers are 1-3-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (four of those matchups had a runline set by bookmakers).

The Brewers have been chosen as underdogs in 23 games this year and have walked away with the win 11 times (47.8%) in those games.

This season, Milwaukee has been victorious eight times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Brewers have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Milwaukee scores the 25th-most runs in baseball (207 total, four per game).

The Brewers have the 13th-ranked ERA (4.13) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Brewers Schedule