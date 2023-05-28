Top Player Prop Bets for Brewers vs. Giants on May 28, 2023
Oddsmakers have set player props for Christian Yelich and others when the San Francisco Giants visit the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
Brewers vs. Giants Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Christian Yelich Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
Yelich Stats
- Yelich has 46 hits with seven doubles, seven home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 24 runs with 10 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .251/.332/.404 so far this season.
Yelich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Giants
|May. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|May. 26
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|May. 25
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Astros
|May. 24
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Astros
|May. 23
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Rowdy Tellez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Tellez Stats
- Rowdy Tellez has collected 39 hits with four doubles, 12 home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 26 runs.
- He's slashed .258/.345/.523 so far this year.
- Tellez brings a six-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .269 with two home runs, three walks and three RBI.
Tellez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Giants
|May. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Giants
|May. 25
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Astros
|May. 24
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Astros
|May. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Astros
|May. 22
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|5
MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants
Alex Cobb Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Cobb Stats
- The Giants will hand the ball to Alex Cobb (4-1) for his 11th start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start five times in 10 starts this season.
- Cobb has started 10 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings seven times. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 35-year-old's 2.17 ERA ranks fourth, 1.310 WHIP ranks 48th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 43rd.
Cobb Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Twins
|May. 23
|7.0
|6
|3
|3
|8
|1
|vs. Phillies
|May. 16
|3.1
|5
|2
|2
|3
|5
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 11
|7.1
|7
|0
|0
|3
|2
|vs. Brewers
|May. 6
|7.0
|5
|0
|0
|5
|2
|at Padres
|Apr. 30
|5.0
|7
|3
|3
|7
|0
LaMonte Wade Jr Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Wade Stats
- LaMonte Wade Jr has four doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 34 walks and 16 RBI (40 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.
- He's slashed .265/.413/.444 so far this season.
Wade Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Brewers
|May. 27
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Brewers
|May. 26
|0-for-6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|May. 25
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|at Twins
|May. 24
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Twins
|May. 23
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
