Mitch Haniger takes a two-game homer streak into the San Francisco Giants' (27-25) game against the Milwaukee Brewers (27-25) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday, at American Family Field.

The probable starters are Alex Cobb (4-1) for the Giants and Colin Rea (1-3) for the Brewers.

Brewers vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cobb - SF (4-1, 2.17 ERA) vs Rea - MIL (1-3, 4.71 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Colin Rea

Rea (1-3 with a 4.71 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his eighth of the season.

In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, the righty went 5 1/3 scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.71, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season. Opponents are hitting .235 against him.

Rea is looking to pick up his second quality start of the year.

Rea is looking to record his seventh start of five or more innings this year in this matchup.

Colin Rea vs. Giants

He will take the mound against a Giants offense that ranks 17th in the league with 433 total hits (on a .244 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .415 (13th in the league) with 72 total home runs (sixth in MLB action).

Rea has thrown six innings, giving up three earned runs on four hits while striking out four against the Giants this season.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alex Cobb

The Giants' Cobb (4-1) will make his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw seven innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 35-year-old has pitched in 10 games this season with an ERA of 2.17, a 3.71 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.310.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

In 10 starts this season, Cobb has lasted five or more innings seven times, with an average of 5.8 innings per appearance.

The 35-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (2.17), 48th in WHIP (1.310), and 43rd in K/9 (8.1) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Alex Cobb vs. Brewers

The Brewers have scored 207 runs this season, which ranks 25th in MLB. They are batting .232 for the campaign with 62 home runs, 12th in the league.

The right-hander has allowed the Brewers to go 5-for-25 in seven innings this season.

