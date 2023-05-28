Christian Yelich -- with a slugging percentage of .294 in his past 10 games, including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the hill, on May 28 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field

Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich leads Milwaukee with a slugging percentage of .404, fueled by 14 extra-base hits.

Yelich has gotten at least one hit in 61.2% of his games this season (30 of 49), with at least two hits 13 times (26.5%).

He has homered in six games this year (12.2%), homering in 3.4% of his chances at the plate.

Yelich has an RBI in 16 of 49 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 46.9% of his games this season (23 of 49), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (22.4%) he has scored more than once.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 19 .220 AVG .253 .333 OBP .314 .288 SLG .405 2 XBH 6 1 HR 3 8 RBI 8 16/8 K/BB 21/7 3 SB 4 Home Away 26 GP 23 16 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (60.9%) 6 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (30.4%) 13 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (43.5%) 3 (11.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.0%) 10 (38.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (26.1%)

Giants Pitching Rankings