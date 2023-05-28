The Milwaukee Brewers, including Michael Brosseau (.174 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 97 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at American Family Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Giants.

Michael Brosseau Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Michael Brosseau At The Plate

Brosseau is hitting .227 with two doubles, four home runs and four walks.

In 13 of 24 games this year (54.2%), Brosseau has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (four of 24), and 5.7% of his trips to the dish.

Brosseau has driven in a run in six games this year (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in four of 24 games so far this year.

Michael Brosseau Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 8 .241 AVG .200 .241 OBP .310 .345 SLG .520 1 XBH 4 1 HR 2 1 RBI 6 7/0 K/BB 6/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 12 GP 12 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (41.7%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (16.7%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

