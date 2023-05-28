Owen Miller Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Giants - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Owen Miller and his .595 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at American Family Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Giants.
Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Owen Miller At The Plate
- Miller is hitting .319 with nine doubles, four home runs and six walks.
- Miller has had a hit in 26 of 35 games this season (74.3%), including multiple hits seven times (20.0%).
- He has homered in 11.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Miller has driven in a run in 10 games this year (28.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 13 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|10
|.241
|AVG
|.345
|.313
|OBP
|.333
|.276
|SLG
|.414
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|3
|4/3
|K/BB
|4/0
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|16
|12 (63.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (87.5%)
|2 (10.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (31.3%)
|8 (42.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (31.3%)
|3 (15.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.3%)
|6 (31.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (25.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have a 4.09 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (60 total, 1.2 per game).
- Cobb (4-1) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 2.17 ERA in 58 2/3 innings pitched, with 52 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed seven innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 35-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (2.17), 48th in WHIP (1.310), and 43rd in K/9 (8.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
