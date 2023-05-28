Tyrone Taylor Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Giants - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Sunday, Tyrone Taylor (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Cobb. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Giants.
Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tyrone Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Tyrone Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor has three doubles, a home run and two walks while hitting .182.
- This season, Taylor has totaled at least one hit in 10 of 20 games (50.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in one game this season.
- Taylor has driven in a run in four games this season (20.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in four games this season (20.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|6
|.273
|AVG
|.167
|.273
|OBP
|.158
|.273
|SLG
|.333
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|2
|1/0
|K/BB
|2/0
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|11
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (36.4%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (9.1%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (18.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (18.2%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Giants have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.09).
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (60 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Giants will send Cobb (4-1) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.17 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 35-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (2.17), 48th in WHIP (1.310), and 43rd in K/9 (8.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.