Top Player Prop Bets for White Sox vs. Angels on May 29, 2023
The Chicago White Sox host the Los Angeles Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field on Monday at 8:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Luis Robert, Shohei Ohtani and others in this matchup.
White Sox vs. Angels Game Info
- When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Michael Kopech Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -141)
Kopech Stats
- The White Sox's Michael Kopech (3-4) will make his 11th start of the season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.
- Kopech has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
- The 27-year-old ranks 48th in ERA (4.24), 39th in WHIP (1.221), and 28th in K/9 (9.4) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.
Kopech Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Guardians
|May. 24
|7.0
|2
|0
|0
|9
|1
|vs. Royals
|May. 19
|8.0
|1
|0
|0
|10
|0
|vs. Astros
|May. 12
|4.2
|1
|2
|2
|5
|6
|at Reds
|May. 7
|6.0
|8
|4
|4
|2
|1
|vs. Twins
|May. 2
|6.0
|1
|1
|1
|7
|5
Luis Robert Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Robert Stats
- Robert has 13 doubles, 13 home runs, 11 walks and 30 RBI (50 total hits). He has stolen two bases.
- He has a .256/.313/.523 slash line so far this season.
Robert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Tigers
|May. 28
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|May. 26
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|May. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|May. 23
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Guardians
|May. 22
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Andrew Vaughn Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Vaughn Stats
- Andrew Vaughn has 48 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, six home runs, 18 walks and 35 RBI.
- He's slashed .238/.313/.406 on the year.
- Vaughn takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a double, a home run and four RBI.
Vaughn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Tigers
|May. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Tigers
|May. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Tigers
|May. 26
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|3
|6
|at Tigers
|May. 25
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|May. 24
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels
Shohei Ohtani Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Ohtani Stats
- Ohtani has eight doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 23 walks and 33 RBI (54 total hits). He's also swiped seven bases.
- He's slashed .269/.342/.507 on the year.
Ohtani Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Marlins
|May. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Marlins
|May. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Marlins
|May. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 24
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Mike Trout Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Trout Stats
- Mike Trout has 11 doubles, 12 home runs, 23 walks and 28 RBI (54 total hits).
- He's slashed .278/.368/.521 on the year.
Trout Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Marlins
|May. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Marlins
|May. 27
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Marlins
|May. 26
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 24
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
