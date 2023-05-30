Tuesday's contest features the Toronto Blue Jays (28-26) and the Milwaukee Brewers (28-25) facing off at Rogers Centre in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Blue Jays according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:07 PM ET on May 30.

The Blue Jays will look to Yusei Kikuchi (5-2) versus the Brewers and Adrian Houser (1-0).

Brewers vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: SNET

SNET Live Stream:

Brewers vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Blue Jays 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have posted a mark of 3-4.

When it comes to the over/under, Milwaukee and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games.

The Brewers have a 2-3-0 record against the spread over their past 10 matchups (oddsmakers set runlines in five of those games).

The Brewers have been victorious in 12, or 50%, of the 24 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Milwaukee has a win-loss record of 4-5 when favored by +125 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Milwaukee is the No. 25 offense in MLB, scoring four runs per game (214 total runs).

The Brewers have the 13th-ranked ERA (4.14) in the majors this season.

Brewers Schedule