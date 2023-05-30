How to Watch the Brewers vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays will look to get the better of Adrian Houser, the Milwaukee Brewers' starting pitcher, on Tuesday at 7:07 PM ET.
Brewers vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Time: 7:07 PM ET
- TV Channel: SNET
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Rogers Centre
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers have hit 63 homers this season, which ranks 12th in the league.
- Milwaukee ranks 27th in the majors with a .383 team slugging percentage.
- The Brewers rank 24th in MLB with a .232 team batting average.
- Milwaukee ranks 25th in the majors with 214 total runs scored this season.
- The Brewers have an on-base percentage of .307 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Brewers rank 24th in strikeouts per game (9.3) among MLB offenses.
- Milwaukee has an 8.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in the majors.
- Milwaukee has the 13th-ranked ERA (4.14) in the majors this season.
- The Brewers have a combined WHIP of 1.289 as a pitching staff, which ranks 14th in MLB.
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Brewers will send Houser (1-0) to the mound for his fifth start this season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the Houston Astros while allowing two hits.
- He has earned a quality start one time in four starts this season.
- Houser has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/24/2023
|Astros
|W 4-0
|Home
|Adrian Houser
|Brandon Bielak
|5/25/2023
|Giants
|L 5-0
|Home
|Julio Teheran
|Scott Alexander
|5/26/2023
|Giants
|L 15-1
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Alex Wood
|5/27/2023
|Giants
|L 3-1
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Logan Webb
|5/28/2023
|Giants
|W 7-5
|Home
|Colin Rea
|Alex Cobb
|5/30/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Adrian Houser
|Yusei Kikuchi
|5/31/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Julio Teheran
|Alek Manoah
|6/1/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Kevin Gausman
|6/2/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Brandon Williamson
|6/3/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Colin Rea
|Graham Ashcraft
|6/4/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Adrian Houser
|Ben Lively
