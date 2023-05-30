Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Blue Jays - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Christian Yelich (.324 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Yusei Kikuchi. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Giants.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: SN1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Discover More About This Game
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich leads Milwaukee with a slugging percentage of .405, fueled by 14 extra-base hits.
- Yelich has gotten a hit in 31 of 50 games this year (62.0%), with at least two hits on 13 occasions (26.0%).
- In six games this season, he has gone deep (12.0%, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate).
- In 32.0% of his games this season, Yelich has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (14.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 24 of 50 games this season, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|19
|.220
|AVG
|.253
|.333
|OBP
|.314
|.288
|SLG
|.405
|2
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|8
|16/8
|K/BB
|21/7
|3
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|23
|17 (63.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (60.9%)
|6 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (30.4%)
|14 (51.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (43.5%)
|3 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (13.0%)
|10 (37.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (26.1%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.99 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (72 total, 1.3 per game).
- Kikuchi gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 11th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 4.56 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the left-hander went five innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.56, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .279 batting average against him.
