The Milwaukee Brewers, including Michael Brosseau (.174 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Tuesday at 7:07 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Michael Brosseau Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: SN1

SN1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Brosseau? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Michael Brosseau At The Plate

Brosseau is hitting .227 with two doubles, four home runs and four walks.

This season, Brosseau has totaled at least one hit in 13 of 24 games (54.2%), and had multiple hits twice.

Looking at the 24 games he has played this season, he's went deep in four of them (16.7%), and in 5.7% of his trips to the plate.

In six games this year, Brosseau has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in four games this year (16.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael Brosseau Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 8 .241 AVG .200 .241 OBP .310 .345 SLG .520 1 XBH 4 1 HR 2 1 RBI 6 7/0 K/BB 6/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 12 GP 12 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (41.7%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (16.7%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings