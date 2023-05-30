The Chicago Sky (3-1) go up against the Atlanta Dream (1-2) on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at Gateway Center Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Twitter, BSSE, MARQ, and CW-26.

Sky vs. Dream Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Key Stats for Sky vs. Dream

Chicago scored only 4.8 more points per game last year (86.3) than Atlanta gave up to opponents (81.5).

The Sky went 22-4 last season when they scored more than 81.5 points.

Chicago shot at a 48.1% clip from the field last season, 4.9 percentage points higher than the 43.2% shooting opponents of Atlanta averaged.

The Sky went 23-7 when they shot better than 43.2% from the field.

Chicago hit 34.5% of its shots from deep, which was just 0.3 percentage points fewer than the 34.8% Atlanta's opponents averaged last season.

The Sky had a 17-2 record when the team made more than 34.8% of their three-point attempts.

Atlanta and Chicago rebounded at around the same rate, averaging 35.4 and 34.8 boards per game last season, respectively.

Sky Injuries