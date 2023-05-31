How to Watch the Brewers vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays take on Brian Anderson and the Milwaukee Brewers at Rogers Centre on Wednesday, at 7:07 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Brewers vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Time: 7:07 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Read More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Blue Jays vs Brewers Betting Trends & Stats
|Blue Jays vs Brewers Player Props
|Blue Jays vs Brewers Pitching Matchup
|Blue Jays vs Brewers Odds
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers' 64 home runs rank 11th in Major League Baseball.
- Milwaukee ranks 27th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .381 this season.
- The Brewers rank 24th in MLB with a .231 team batting average.
- Milwaukee has scored 216 runs (just four per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Brewers have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.307).
- The Brewers rank 25th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.3 whiffs per contest.
- Milwaukee has an 8.1 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in the majors.
- Milwaukee pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.19 ERA this year, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Brewers have a combined WHIP of 1.305 as a pitching staff, which ranks 15th in MLB.
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Julio Teheran heads to the mound for the Brewers to make his second start of the season, seeking his first win.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw five innings, giving up one earned run while allowing four hits against the San Francisco Giants.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/25/2023
|Giants
|L 5-0
|Home
|Julio Teheran
|Scott Alexander
|5/26/2023
|Giants
|L 15-1
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Alex Wood
|5/27/2023
|Giants
|L 3-1
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Logan Webb
|5/28/2023
|Giants
|W 7-5
|Home
|Colin Rea
|Alex Cobb
|5/30/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 7-2
|Away
|Adrian Houser
|Yusei Kikuchi
|5/31/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Julio Teheran
|Alek Manoah
|6/1/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Kevin Gausman
|6/2/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Brandon Williamson
|6/3/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Colin Rea
|Graham Ashcraft
|6/4/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Adrian Houser
|Ben Lively
|6/5/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Julio Teheran
|Luke Weaver
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.