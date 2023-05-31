Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays take on Brian Anderson and the Milwaukee Brewers at Rogers Centre on Wednesday, at 7:07 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Blue Jays

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers' 64 home runs rank 11th in Major League Baseball.

Milwaukee ranks 27th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .381 this season.

The Brewers rank 24th in MLB with a .231 team batting average.

Milwaukee has scored 216 runs (just four per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Brewers have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.307).

The Brewers rank 25th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.3 whiffs per contest.

Milwaukee has an 8.1 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in the majors.

Milwaukee pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.19 ERA this year, which ranks 15th in MLB.

The Brewers have a combined WHIP of 1.305 as a pitching staff, which ranks 15th in MLB.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Julio Teheran heads to the mound for the Brewers to make his second start of the season, seeking his first win.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw five innings, giving up one earned run while allowing four hits against the San Francisco Giants.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 5/25/2023 Giants L 5-0 Home Julio Teheran Scott Alexander 5/26/2023 Giants L 15-1 Home Freddy Peralta Alex Wood 5/27/2023 Giants L 3-1 Home Corbin Burnes Logan Webb 5/28/2023 Giants W 7-5 Home Colin Rea Alex Cobb 5/30/2023 Blue Jays L 7-2 Away Adrian Houser Yusei Kikuchi 5/31/2023 Blue Jays - Away Julio Teheran Alek Manoah 6/1/2023 Blue Jays - Away Freddy Peralta Kevin Gausman 6/2/2023 Reds - Away Corbin Burnes Brandon Williamson 6/3/2023 Reds - Away Colin Rea Graham Ashcraft 6/4/2023 Reds - Away Adrian Houser Ben Lively 6/5/2023 Reds - Away Julio Teheran Luke Weaver

