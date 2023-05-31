When the Toronto Blue Jays (29-26) and Milwaukee Brewers (28-26) square of at Rogers Centre on Wednesday, May 31, Alek Manoah will get the nod for the Blue Jays, while the Brewers will send Julio Teheran to the hill. The game will begin at 7:07 PM ET.

The Blue Jays are the favorite in this one, at -165, while the underdog Brewers have +140 odds to upset. The over/under is 10 runs for this matchup.

Brewers vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Brewers vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Brewers vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Blue Jays have been favored 35 times and won 20, or 57.1%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Blue Jays have a record of 10-5 (66.7%).

The implied probability of a win from Toronto, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

The Blue Jays have a 3-2 record across the five games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Toronto and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Brewers have come away with 12 wins in the 25 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Brewers have a win-loss record of 2-3 when favored by +140 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Brewers had a record of 3-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Brewers vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Yelich 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+220) Tyrone Taylor 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+200) Owen Miller 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+175) Darin Ruf 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+230) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+200)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 11th 1st Win NL Central -125 - 1st

