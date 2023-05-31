Player prop bet options for Bo Bichette, Christian Yelich and others are available when the Toronto Blue Jays host the Milwaukee Brewers at Rogers Centre on Wednesday (at 7:07 PM ET).

Brewers vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 47 hits with seven doubles, seven home runs, 23 walks and 24 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He's slashing .251/.343/.401 so far this season.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays May. 30 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants May. 28 1-for-2 2 0 0 1 1 vs. Giants May. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants May. 26 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants May. 25 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0

Rowdy Tellez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Tellez Stats

Rowdy Tellez has 39 hits with four doubles, 12 home runs, 22 walks and 26 RBI.

He's slashed .250/.339/.506 on the year.

Tellez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Blue Jays May. 30 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants May. 28 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants May. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Giants May. 25 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Astros May. 24 1-for-3 0 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Alek Manoah Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Manoah Stats

The Blue Jays will send Alek Manoah (1-5) to the mound for his 12th start this season.

He has started 11 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

In 11 starts, Manoah has pitched through or past the fifth inning five times. He has a season average of 4.8 frames per outing.

Manoah Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rays May. 25 3.0 3 5 4 6 5 vs. Orioles May. 20 5.2 6 2 2 5 1 vs. Yankees May. 15 4.0 6 5 5 3 7 at Phillies May. 9 4.2 4 3 3 1 4 at Red Sox May. 3 5.0 8 5 2 3 1

Bo Bichette Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Bichette Stats

Bichette has 78 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 13 walks and 38 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashing .331/.368/.525 on the season.

Bichette Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers May. 30 0-for-5 0 0 1 0 0 at Twins May. 28 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Twins May. 27 3-for-5 1 1 4 8 0 at Twins May. 26 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Rays May. 25 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Guerrero Stats

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 60 hits with 12 doubles, eight home runs, 18 walks and 35 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashing .291/.355/.466 on the season.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers May. 30 3-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 at Twins May. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins May. 27 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Twins May. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays May. 25 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.