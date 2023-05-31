Brewers vs. Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 31
William Contreras rides a two-game homer streak into the Milwaukee Brewers' (28-26) game versus the Toronto Blue Jays (29-26) at 7:07 PM ET on Wednesday, at Rogers Centre.
The probable starters are Alek Manoah (1-5) for the Blue Jays and Julio Teheran (0-1) for the Brewers.
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM
Brewers vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Time: 7:07 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Manoah - TOR (1-5, 5.53 ERA) vs Teheran - MIL (0-1, 1.80 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Read More About This Game
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Julio Teheran
- The Brewers will look to Teheran (0-1) to open the game and make his second start this season.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the righty tossed five innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- Opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of only .211 against him this season. He has a 1.80 ERA and 9.0 strikeouts per nine innings over his one appearances.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alek Manoah
- Manoah (1-5) will take the mound for the Blue Jays, his 12th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed three hits in three innings pitched against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday.
- The 25-year-old has pitched in 11 games this season with an ERA of 5.53, a 1.21 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.789.
- He has started 11 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.
- In 11 starts, Manoah has pitched through or past the fifth inning five times. He has a season average of 4.8 frames per outing.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.