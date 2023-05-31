Rowdy Tellez -- batting .250 with two home runs, four walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Alek Manoah on the mound, on May 31 at 7:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate

  • Tellez leads Milwaukee with 39 hits, batting .250 this season with 16 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualifying batters, he ranks 94th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 74th and he is 28th in slugging.
  • Tellez has picked up a hit in 32 of 49 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.
  • Looking at the 49 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 11 of them (22.4%), and in 6.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Tellez has had an RBI in 17 games this season (34.7%), including six multi-RBI outings (12.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 17 games this season (34.7%), including three multi-run games (6.1%).

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 19
.229 AVG .246
.296 OBP .333
.583 SLG .508
7 XBH 7
5 HR 5
11 RBI 12
10/5 K/BB 22/9
0 SB 0
Home Away
23 GP 26
18 (78.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (53.8%)
2 (8.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (19.2%)
9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (30.8%)
6 (26.1%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (19.2%)
10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (26.9%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
  • The Blue Jays have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.95).
  • The Blue Jays rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (73 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Manoah (1-5) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 5.53 ERA in 53 2/3 innings pitched, with 46 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Thursday, the righty threw three innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing four earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • The 25-year-old has put up a 5.53 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .274 to opposing hitters.
