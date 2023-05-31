Victor Caratini Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Blue Jays - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Victor Caratini returns to action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue JaysMay 31 at 7:07 PM ET.
In his last action (on May 31 against the Giants) he went 1-for-3 with an RBI.
Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Victor Caratini At The Plate
- Caratini has two home runs and seven walks while hitting .226.
- Caratini has recorded a hit in nine of 18 games this season (50.0%), including three multi-hit games (16.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 18 games played this year, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
- In six games this season, Caratini has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in five of 18 games so far this year.
Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|.235
|AVG
|.348
|.435
|OBP
|.400
|.588
|SLG
|.348
|2
|XBH
|0
|2
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|2
|3/6
|K/BB
|5/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|8
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (62.5%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.95 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (73 total, 1.3 per game).
- Manoah makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 12th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 5.53 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw three innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 5.53 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 11 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .274 to his opponents.
