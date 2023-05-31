Victor Caratini returns to action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue JaysMay 31 at 7:07 PM ET.

In his last action (on May 31 against the Giants) he went 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Victor Caratini? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Victor Caratini At The Plate

  • Caratini has two home runs and seven walks while hitting .226.
  • Caratini has recorded a hit in nine of 18 games this season (50.0%), including three multi-hit games (16.7%).
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 18 games played this year, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
  • In six games this season, Caratini has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in five of 18 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
.235 AVG .348
.435 OBP .400
.588 SLG .348
2 XBH 0
2 HR 0
4 RBI 2
3/6 K/BB 5/1
0 SB 0
Home Away
10 GP 8
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
  • The Blue Jays have a 3.95 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Blue Jays rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (73 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Manoah makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 12th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 5.53 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent time out was on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw three innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing three hits.
  • The 25-year-old has a 5.53 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 11 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .274 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.