Brewers vs. Blue Jays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Thursday's contest at Rogers Centre has the Toronto Blue Jays (29-27) going head to head against the Milwaukee Brewers (29-26) at 1:07 PM ET (on June 1). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the Blue Jays, so expect a tight matchup.
The Blue Jays will look to Kevin Gausman (3-3) versus the Brewers and Freddy Peralta (5-4).
Brewers vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 1:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Brewers vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Blue Jays 5, Brewers 4.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Blue Jays
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Brewers Performance Insights
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 4-3.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Milwaukee and its foes are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Brewers have compiled a 2-4-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 contests (bookmakers set runlines in six of those games).
- The Brewers have won in 13, or 50%, of the 26 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Milwaukee has been listed as an underdog of +165 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 37.7% chance of walking away with the win.
- The offense for Milwaukee is No. 26 in baseball scoring four runs per game (220 total runs).
- Brewers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.13 ERA this year, which ranks 12th in MLB.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 26
|Giants
|L 15-1
|Freddy Peralta vs Alex Wood
|May 27
|Giants
|L 3-1
|Corbin Burnes vs Logan Webb
|May 28
|Giants
|W 7-5
|Colin Rea vs Alex Cobb
|May 30
|@ Blue Jays
|L 7-2
|Adrian Houser vs Yusei Kikuchi
|May 31
|@ Blue Jays
|W 4-2
|Julio Teheran vs Alek Manoah
|June 1
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Kevin Gausman
|June 2
|@ Reds
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Brandon Williamson
|June 3
|@ Reds
|-
|Colin Rea vs Graham Ashcraft
|June 4
|@ Reds
|-
|Adrian Houser vs Ben Lively
|June 5
|@ Reds
|-
|Julio Teheran vs Luke Weaver
|June 6
|Orioles
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Kyle Gibson
