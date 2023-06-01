Thursday's contest at Rogers Centre has the Toronto Blue Jays (29-27) going head to head against the Milwaukee Brewers (29-26) at 1:07 PM ET (on June 1). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the Blue Jays, so expect a tight matchup.

The Blue Jays will look to Kevin Gausman (3-3) versus the Brewers and Freddy Peralta (5-4).

Brewers vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 1:07 PM ET

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Brewers vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Blue Jays 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 4-3.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Milwaukee and its foes are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Brewers have compiled a 2-4-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 contests (bookmakers set runlines in six of those games).

The Brewers have won in 13, or 50%, of the 26 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Milwaukee has been listed as an underdog of +165 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 37.7% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Milwaukee is No. 26 in baseball scoring four runs per game (220 total runs).

Brewers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.13 ERA this year, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Brewers Schedule