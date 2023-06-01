How to Watch the Brewers vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Freddy Peralta gets the nod on the mound for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Toronto Blue Jays and Bo Bichette on Thursday at 1:07 PM ET.
Brewers vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Time: 1:07 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Rogers Centre
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers rank 11th in Major League Baseball with 65 home runs.
- Milwaukee ranks 26th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .380 this season.
- The Brewers rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .230.
- Milwaukee is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 26th with just 220 total runs (four per game) this season.
- The Brewers have an on-base percentage of .307 this season, which ranks 24th in the league.
- The Brewers rank 24th in strikeouts per game (9.2) among MLB offenses.
- Milwaukee has an eight K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in the majors.
- Milwaukee has the 12th-ranked ERA (4.13) in the majors this season.
- The Brewers have a combined WHIP of 1.295 as a pitching staff, which ranks 15th in MLB.
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Brewers will hand the ball to Peralta (5-4) for his 11th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed 2 1/3 innings while giving up five earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the San Francisco Giants.
- In 10 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.
- Peralta has nine starts of five or more innings this season in 10 chances. He averages 5.4 innings per outing.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/26/2023
|Giants
|L 15-1
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Alex Wood
|5/27/2023
|Giants
|L 3-1
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Logan Webb
|5/28/2023
|Giants
|W 7-5
|Home
|Colin Rea
|Alex Cobb
|5/30/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 7-2
|Away
|Adrian Houser
|Yusei Kikuchi
|5/31/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 4-2
|Away
|Julio Teheran
|Alek Manoah
|6/1/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Kevin Gausman
|6/2/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Brandon Williamson
|6/3/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Colin Rea
|Graham Ashcraft
|6/4/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Adrian Houser
|Ben Lively
|6/5/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Julio Teheran
|Luke Weaver
|6/6/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Kyle Gibson
