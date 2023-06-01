You can find player prop bet odds for Bo Bichette, Christian Yelich and others on the Toronto Blue Jays and Milwaukee Brewers heading into their matchup at 1:07 PM ET on Thursday at Rogers Centre.

Brewers vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 1:07 PM ET

Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 1:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has seven doubles, seven home runs, 24 walks and 24 RBI (48 total hits). He has stolen 12 bases.

He's slashed .251/.344/.398 on the year.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays May. 31 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Blue Jays May. 30 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants May. 28 1-for-2 2 0 0 1 1 vs. Giants May. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants May. 26 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

Rowdy Tellez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Tellez Stats

Rowdy Tellez has 39 hits with four doubles, 12 home runs, 22 walks and 26 RBI.

He's slashed .244/.332/.494 so far this season.

Tellez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Blue Jays May. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays May. 30 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants May. 28 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants May. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Giants May. 25 1-for-3 0 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Kevin Gausman Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Gausman Stats

The Blue Jays will hand the ball to Kevin Gausman (3-3) for his 12th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start eight times in 11 starts this season.

Gausman has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 32-year-old's 3.03 ERA ranks 17th, 1.127 WHIP ranks 26th, and 11.7 K/9 ranks fourth.

Gausman Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Twins May. 26 5.1 4 1 1 8 5 vs. Orioles May. 21 8.0 6 2 2 4 2 vs. Yankees May. 16 7.0 5 3 2 10 2 at Phillies May. 10 6.0 3 0 0 9 0 at Red Sox May. 4 3.1 10 8 8 4 1

Bo Bichette Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Bichette Stats

Bichette has 11 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 13 walks and 38 RBI (79 total hits). He has stolen two bases.

He's slashed .329/.366/.521 on the season.

Bichette Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers May. 31 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers May. 30 0-for-5 0 0 1 0 0 at Twins May. 28 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Twins May. 27 3-for-5 1 1 4 8 0 at Twins May. 26 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Guerrero Stats

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 60 hits with 12 doubles, eight home runs, 18 walks and 35 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .286/.349/.457 so far this season.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers May. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers May. 30 3-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 at Twins May. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins May. 27 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Twins May. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

