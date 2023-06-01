The Toronto Blue Jays (29-27) and Milwaukee Brewers (29-26) square off on Thursday at 1:07 PM ET at Rogers Centre, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

The Blue Jays will give the nod to Kevin Gausman (3-3) against the Brewers and Freddy Peralta (5-4).

Brewers vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Time: 1:07 PM ET

1:07 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Probable Pitchers: Gausman - TOR (3-3, 3.03 ERA) vs Peralta - MIL (5-4, 4.47 ERA)

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Freddy Peralta

Peralta (5-4 with a 4.47 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his 11th of the season.

The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw 2 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The 26-year-old has a 4.47 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .249 to opposing batters.

Peralta has recorded six quality starts this season.

Peralta is looking to collect his 10th start of five or more innings this season in this game.

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kevin Gausman

The Blue Jays' Gausman (3-3) will make his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings while giving up one earned run on four hits in a matchup with the Minnesota Twins.

The 32-year-old has pitched in 11 games this season with an ERA of 3.03, a 5.56 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.127.

He has eight quality starts in 11 chances this season.

Gausman has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

The 32-year-old's 3.03 ERA ranks 17th, 1.127 WHIP ranks 26th, and 11.7 K/9 ranks fourth among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

