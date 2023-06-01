On Thursday, Brian Anderson (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 1:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:07 PM ET

1:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Brian Anderson At The Plate

Anderson has eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 25 walks while hitting .239.

Anderson has gotten a hit in 30 of 53 games this year (56.6%), with multiple hits on 10 occasions (18.9%).

He has gone deep in 11.3% of his games in 2023 (six of 53), and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Anderson has driven in a run in 17 games this season (32.1%), including eight games with more than one RBI (15.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 21 of 53 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .242 AVG .234 .329 OBP .311 .532 SLG .297 8 XBH 3 5 HR 0 14 RBI 6 24/7 K/BB 18/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 27 GP 26 17 (63.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (50.0%) 7 (25.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (11.5%) 11 (40.7%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (38.5%) 4 (14.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (7.7%) 9 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (30.8%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings