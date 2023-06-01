The Milwaukee Bucks (50-20) are currently the favorites to win the 2022-23 NBA championship (+340) as they prepare for a matchup at home against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, March 19 at 8:00 PM ET.

Bucks NBA Championship Odds

Odds League Rank Payout To Win the NBA Championship +340 1st Bet $100 to win $340 To Make the Finals +150 - Bet $100 to win $150

Bucks Standings Information

Currently, the Bucks would be the top seed in the Eastern Conference (1.5 games ahead of the Celtics), and in the first round of the playoffs they would play a team from the play-in tournament.

Team Games Back 1 Milwaukee Bucks - 2 Boston Celtics 1.5 3 Philadelphia 76ers 2.5 4 Cleveland Cavaliers 6.5 5 New York Knicks 9.5 6 Brooklyn Nets 11.0 7 Miami Heat 12.5 8 Atlanta Hawks 15.0 9 Toronto Raptors 16.0 10 Chicago Bulls 17.5

Bucks Team Stats

The Bucks have gone 50-19 this season.

This year, the Bucks have a 28-6 record at home and a 22-13 record on the road.

The Bucks have a 46-10 record in games they were listed as favorites, and a 4-9 record in games they were listed as underdogs.

In one-possession games, the Bucks are 6-1. And they are 12-6 in games decided by two possessions or less.

The Bucks have registered 12 wins when favored by three or fewer points (12-2), and they have a 34-8 record in tilts when favored by 3.5 points or more.

When underdogs by three or fewer points this season, the Bucks have posted a 2-5 record. They are 2-4 when underdogs by more than three points.

Bucks Player Awards Odds

Most Valuable Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo (+550, third in NBA)

Bucks' Top Players

The Bucks leader in points and rebounds is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scores 31.4 points and pulls down 11.9 rebounds per game.

Jrue Holiday is Milwaukee's best passer, distributing 7.3 assists per game while scoring 19.4 PPG.

Holiday makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bucks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.

Holiday is Milwaukee's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Brook Lopez leads them in blocks with 2.5 per contest.

