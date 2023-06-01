Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Blue Jays - June 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Christian Yelich -- with a slugging percentage of .344 in his past 10 games, including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the hill, on June 1 at 1:07 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Game Time: 1:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich leads Milwaukee with an OBP of .344, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .398.
- Yelich has picked up a hit in 32 of 52 games this season, with multiple hits 13 times.
- He has gone deep in 11.5% of his games this season, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Yelich has picked up an RBI in 16 games this season (30.8%), with more than one RBI in seven of those contests (13.5%).
- In 48.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (23.1%).
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|19
|.220
|AVG
|.253
|.333
|OBP
|.314
|.288
|SLG
|.405
|2
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|8
|16/8
|K/BB
|21/7
|3
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|25
|17 (63.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (60.0%)
|6 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (28.0%)
|14 (51.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (44.0%)
|3 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (12.0%)
|10 (37.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (24.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.95 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (74 total, 1.3 per game).
- Gausman (3-3 with a 3.03 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 12th of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old's 3.03 ERA ranks 17th, 1.127 WHIP ranks 26th, and 11.7 K/9 ranks fourth.
