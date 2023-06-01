Christian Yelich -- with a slugging percentage of .344 in his past 10 games, including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the hill, on June 1 at 1:07 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:07 PM ET

1:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich leads Milwaukee with an OBP of .344, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .398.

Yelich has picked up a hit in 32 of 52 games this season, with multiple hits 13 times.

He has gone deep in 11.5% of his games this season, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Yelich has picked up an RBI in 16 games this season (30.8%), with more than one RBI in seven of those contests (13.5%).

In 48.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (23.1%).

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 19 .220 AVG .253 .333 OBP .314 .288 SLG .405 2 XBH 6 1 HR 3 8 RBI 8 16/8 K/BB 21/7 3 SB 4 Home Away 27 GP 25 17 (63.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (60.0%) 6 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (28.0%) 14 (51.9%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (44.0%) 3 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.0%) 10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (24.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings