The Miami Heat are 9-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Thursday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC.

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 115 - Heat 109

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 9)

Heat (+ 9) Pick OU: Over (219)



The Nuggets have had more success against the spread than the Heat this season, sporting an ATS record of 44-36-2, compared to the 30-48-4 record of the Heat.

Denver covers the spread when it is a 9-point favorite or more 43.5% of the time. That's more often than Miami covers as an underdog of 9 or more (never covered this season).

Denver and its opponents have eclipsed the point total 45.1% of the time this season (37 out of 82). That's less often than Miami and its opponents have (40 out of 82).

The Nuggets have a .705 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (43-18) this season while the Heat have a .333 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (8-16).

Nuggets Performance Insights

Denver is 12th in the NBA with 115.8 points per game so far this season. At the other end, it ranks eighth with 112.5 points allowed per contest.

The Nuggets have been racking up assists in 2022-23, ranking second-best in the NBA with 28.9 assists per contest.

With a 37.9% three-point percentage this season, the Nuggets rank fourth-best in the NBA. They rank 18th in the league by making 11.8 three-pointers per contest.

In terms of shot breakdown, Denver has taken 63.9% two-pointers (accounting for 72.9% of the team's buckets) and 36.1% three-pointers (27.1%).

Heat Performance Insights

Miami is the worst squad in the league in points scored (109.5 per game) but second-best in points conceded (109.8).

At 23.8 assists per game, the Heat are 25th in the NBA.

Beyond the arc, the Heat are 16th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12). They are fourth-worst in 3-point percentage at 34.4%.

Miami attempts 40.8% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 59.2% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.5% of Miami's buckets are 3-pointers, and 69.5% are 2-pointers.

