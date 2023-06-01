Owen Miller Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Blue Jays - June 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Owen Miller -- 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the hill, on June 1 at 1:07 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI) in his most recent game against the Blue Jays.
Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Game Time: 1:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Owen Miller At The Plate
- Miller has 10 doubles, four home runs and six walks while batting .331.
- Miller has recorded a hit in 29 of 38 games this season (76.3%), including nine multi-hit games (23.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in 10.5% of his games in 2023 (four of 38), and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 31.6% of his games this season, Miller has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (7.9%) he recorded two or more RBI.
- He has scored in 15 of 38 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|10
|.241
|AVG
|.345
|.313
|OBP
|.333
|.276
|SLG
|.414
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|3
|4/3
|K/BB
|4/0
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|18
|13 (65.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (88.9%)
|3 (15.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (33.3%)
|9 (45.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (33.3%)
|3 (15.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.6%)
|7 (35.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (27.8%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.95 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (74 total, 1.3 per game).
- Gausman (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his 12th start of the season. He has a 3.03 ERA in 68 1/3 innings pitched, with 89 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 32-year-old's 3.03 ERA ranks 17th, 1.127 WHIP ranks 26th, and 11.7 K/9 ranks fourth among qualifying pitchers this season.
