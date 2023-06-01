The Green Bay Packers' over/under for 2023 sits at 7.5 wins, and they are -105 to hit the over.

Packers: Win Total Odds & Over/Under

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 7.5 -105 -115 51.2%

Green Bay Betting Insights

Green Bay won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.

Packers games hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.

Green Bay averaged 337.9 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 17th in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, it ranked 17th, surrendering 336.5 yards per contest.

The Packers put up a 5-4 record at home and were 3-5 away last season.

Green Bay put up a 5-6 record as the favored team, and posted a 3-3 record as underdogs.

The Packers were 6-6 in the NFC, including 3-3 in the NFC North.

Packers Impact Players

Aaron Jones rushed for 1,121 yards on 213 carries (65.9 yards per game) and scored two touchdowns a season ago. He also averaged 23.2 receiving yards per game, grabbing 59 passes for 395 yards and five TDs.

Last season Christian Watson was targeted 66 times and recorded 41 catches for 611 yards with seven touchdowns.

Last season, Preston Smith piled up 8.5 sacks, 9.0 TFL and 59 tackles.

Last season, Jaire Alexander reeled in five interceptions and added 56 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and 14 passes defended.

Green Bay 2023 Strength of Schedule

Based on their opponents' combined win total last year (137), the Packers have the 23rd-ranked schedule in the NFL.

In 2023, the Green Bay's schedule will see eight games against teams which ended the season with winning records a year ago, including three games against teams that collected 12 or more wins and four games against squads that picked up fewer than six wins in 2022.

The Packers will play six teams who made the 2022 playoffs on their schedule in 2023, and have four games scheduled against teams with negative playoff odds.

Packers Postseason Odds

Odds to Make the Playoffs: +200

+200 Odds to Win the NFC North: +500

+500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6500

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.