Friday's contest at Great American Ball Park has the Cincinnati Reds (26-30) squaring off against the Milwaukee Brewers (29-27) at 5:10 PM ET (on June 2). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 win for the Reds, so it should be a tight matchup.

The probable starters are Corbin Burnes (4-4) for the Brewers and Brandon Williamson for the Reds.

Brewers vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 5:10 PM ET

Friday, June 2, 2023 at 5:10 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Brewers vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Reds 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and lost both contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

The Brewers have two wins against the spread in their last seven chances.

The Brewers have won 15, or 53.6%, of the 28 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Milwaukee has won four of its nine games, or 44.4%, when favored by at least -160 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 61.5% chance to win.

Milwaukee ranks 25th in the majors with 221 total runs scored this season.

The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.12).

Brewers Schedule