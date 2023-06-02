Brewers vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Friday's contest at Great American Ball Park has the Cincinnati Reds (26-30) squaring off against the Milwaukee Brewers (29-27) at 5:10 PM ET (on June 2). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 win for the Reds, so it should be a tight matchup.
The probable starters are Corbin Burnes (4-4) for the Brewers and Brandon Williamson for the Reds.
Brewers vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 5:10 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
Brewers vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Reds 5, Brewers 4.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Under 10 runs
Brewers Performance Insights
- The Brewers have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and lost both contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.
- The Brewers have two wins against the spread in their last seven chances.
- The Brewers have won 15, or 53.6%, of the 28 games they've played as favorites this season.
- This season Milwaukee has won four of its nine games, or 44.4%, when favored by at least -160 on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 61.5% chance to win.
- Milwaukee ranks 25th in the majors with 221 total runs scored this season.
- The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.12).
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 27
|Giants
|L 3-1
|Corbin Burnes vs Logan Webb
|May 28
|Giants
|W 7-5
|Colin Rea vs Alex Cobb
|May 30
|@ Blue Jays
|L 7-2
|Adrian Houser vs Yusei Kikuchi
|May 31
|@ Blue Jays
|W 4-2
|Julio Teheran vs Alek Manoah
|June 1
|@ Blue Jays
|L 3-1
|Freddy Peralta vs Kevin Gausman
|June 2
|@ Reds
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Brandon Williamson
|June 3
|@ Reds
|-
|Colin Rea vs Graham Ashcraft
|June 4
|@ Reds
|-
|Adrian Houser vs Ben Lively
|June 5
|@ Reds
|-
|Julio Teheran vs Luke Weaver
|June 6
|Orioles
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Kyle Gibson
|June 7
|Orioles
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Dean Kremer
