The Milwaukee Brewers will look to Owen Miller for continued offensive production when they take the field against Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds on Friday.

The Brewers are favored in this one, at -185, while the underdog Reds have +150 odds to win. The contest's total has been set at 9.5 runs.

Brewers vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 5:10 PM ET

5:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -185 +150 9.5 -115 -105 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Brewers have been favored twice and lost both.

The Brewers and their opponents have combined to hit the over three times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Brewers have won two of their last seven games against the spread.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have been the moneyline favorite 28 total times this season. They've gone 15-13 in those games.

Milwaukee has played as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter in just two games this season, which it won both.

The Brewers have a 64.9% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Milwaukee has played in 56 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 24 times (24-30-2).

The Brewers have a 2-5-0 record ATS this season.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 16-12 13-15 13-11 16-16 21-16 8-11

