When the Milwaukee Brewers (29-27) and Cincinnati Reds (26-30) face off in the series opener at Great American Ball Park on Friday, June 2, Corbin Burnes will get the ball for the Brewers, while the Reds will send Brandon Williamson to the hill. The game will start at 5:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Brewers as -160 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Reds +135 moneyline odds. A 10-run over/under has been listed for the game.

Brewers vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 5:10 PM ET

5:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Burnes - MIL (4-4, 3.68 ERA) vs Williamson - CIN (0-0, 5.02 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Brewers vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Have the desire to wager on the Brewers' game versus the Reds but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to assist you. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Brewers (-160) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Brewers to beat the Reds with those odds, and the Brewers emerge with the victory, you'd get back $16.25.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Christian Yelich get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Read More About This Game

Brewers vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have been favorites in 28 games this season and won 15 (53.6%) of those contests.

The Brewers have a record of 4-5 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter (44.4% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Milwaukee, based on the moneyline, is 61.5%.

Over the last 10 games, the Brewers were named the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers only twice, and they lost both games.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total three times.

The Reds have been victorious in 19, or 44.2%, of the 43 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Reds have been victorious nine times in 19 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 7-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cincinnati and its opponents are 8-2-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Brewers vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U William Contreras 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+140) Owen Miller 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+180) Christian Yelich 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+145) Tyrone Taylor 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+175) Michael Brosseau 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+185)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Brewers, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 11th 1st Win NL Central -114 - 1st

Think the Brewers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Milwaukee and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.