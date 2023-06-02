Michael Brosseau -- with a slugging percentage of .304 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Cincinnati Reds, with Brandon Williamson on the mound, on June 2 at 5:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Michael Brosseau Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 5:10 PM ET

5:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson

Brandon Williamson TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Michael Brosseau At The Plate

Brosseau has two doubles, four home runs and four walks while hitting .221.

Brosseau has gotten a hit in 13 of 25 games this year (52.0%), with multiple hits twice.

He has homered in four games this season (16.0%), leaving the park in 5.6% of his trips to the plate.

Brosseau has driven in a run in six games this season (24.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in four games this year (16.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Michael Brosseau Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 8 .241 AVG .200 .241 OBP .310 .345 SLG .520 1 XBH 4 1 HR 2 1 RBI 6 7/0 K/BB 6/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 12 GP 13 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (38.5%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (15.4%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

