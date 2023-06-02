As they prepare for a matchup with the New York Liberty (3-1), the Chicago Sky (3-2) are keeping their eye on two players on the injury report. The play-in game tips at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, June 2 at Wintrust Arena.

Chicago were winners on the road over Atlanta 65-83 last time out, and were led by Dana Evans (11 PTS, 5 AST, 37.5 FG%) and Kristine Anigwe (10 PTS, 7 REB, 66.7 FG%).

Chicago Sky Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Isabelle Harrison Out Knee - - - Ruthy Hebard Out Personal - - -

New York Liberty Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jocelyn Willoughby Out Quadricep 0 0 0.7

Sky vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: Wintrust Arena

Sky Player Leaders

Courtney Williams paces the Sky in rebounding (8 per game) and assists (5), and posts 9.2 points. She also puts up 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Kahleah Copper is posting a team-best 14.6 points per contest. And she is delivering 5 rebounds and 2 assists, making 36.4% of her shots from the floor and 42.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 treys per contest.

Elizabeth Williams is posting 8.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, making 46.5% of her shots from the floor.

Marina Mabrey gets the Sky 14.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest. She also averages 0.3 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

The Sky get 7.6 points, 5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Alanna Smith.

Sky vs. Liberty Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Liberty -10.5 161.5

