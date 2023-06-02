William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Reds - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
William Contreras -- with a slugging percentage of .472 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Cincinnati Reds, with Brandon Williamson on the mound, on June 2 at 5:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 5:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is hitting .242 with eight doubles, six home runs and 22 walks.
- Contreras has picked up a hit in 28 of 43 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.
- In six games this season, he has gone deep (14.0%, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish).
- Contreras has driven in a run in 11 games this season (25.6%), including six games with more than one RBI (14.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least one run 17 times this year (39.5%), including one multi-run game.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|15
|.275
|AVG
|.278
|.351
|OBP
|.361
|.471
|SLG
|.389
|6
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|6
|10/6
|K/BB
|12/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|23
|13 (65.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (65.2%)
|4 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (13.0%)
|9 (45.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (34.8%)
|3 (15.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (13.0%)
|5 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (26.1%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.01).
- The Reds rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (69 total, 1.2 per game).
- Williamson gets the start for the Reds, his fourth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 5.02 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when the lefty tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.02, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .222 batting average against him.
